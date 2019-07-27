Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CULP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Culp had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $70.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

In related news, insider Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $25,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Culp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Culp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Culp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 127,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Culp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CULP. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

