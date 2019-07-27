CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $14.42. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 24,412 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 198.95%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

