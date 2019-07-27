CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CSGS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 182,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,576. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.05.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.95 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.90%. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $313,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gresham Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth $212,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

