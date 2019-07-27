Cryptonex Market Cap Hits $19.71 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $19.71 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00293003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.01584052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00118766 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.