Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.20. Cromwell Group shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 4,210,982 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Cromwell Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

