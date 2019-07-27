Critical Survey: JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) versus ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) and ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares JMU Ltd- and ZIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Ltd- -219.60% -280.86% -120.53% ZIX 8.75% 20.21% 6.25%

1.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of ZIX shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of ZIX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JMU Ltd- and ZIX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIX 0 0 3 0 3.00

ZIX has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.79%. Given ZIX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZIX is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JMU Ltd- and ZIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.27 -$123.24 million N/A N/A ZIX $70.48 million 7.03 $15.44 million $0.32 27.88

ZIX has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Risk & Volatility

JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIX has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZIX beats JMU Ltd- on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

JMU Ltd- Company Profile

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. It also provides ZixOne, a mobile email app, which offers mobile access to corporate email and does not allow data to be persistently stored on employee's device. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

