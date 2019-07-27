Critical Contrast: Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) versus Kaixin Auto (NYSE:KXIN)

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) and Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Lithia Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kaixin Auto does not pay a dividend. Lithia Motors pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lithia Motors has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lithia Motors and Kaixin Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 0 2 7 0 2.78 Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithia Motors presently has a consensus price target of $126.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.56%. Given Lithia Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and Kaixin Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 2.24% 20.74% 4.64% Kaixin Auto N/A 49.46% 1.17%

Risk and Volatility

Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin Auto has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithia Motors and Kaixin Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $11.82 billion 0.26 $265.70 million $9.98 13.54 Kaixin Auto N/A N/A $2.26 million N/A N/A

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin Auto.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats Kaixin Auto on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 23, 2018, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 171 stores in the United States, as well as through online at approximately 200 Websites. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

