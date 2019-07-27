Critical Comparison: Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) vs. Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of SC and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of SC 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67

Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Bank of SC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of SC and Independent Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of SC $20.13 million 5.25 $6.92 million N/A N/A Independent Bank $412.21 million 6.47 $121.62 million $4.69 16.58

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of SC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Bank of SC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Bank of SC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank of SC pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Independent Bank pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of SC has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of SC has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of SC and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of SC 34.20% 15.68% 1.66% Independent Bank 26.75% 12.99% 1.65%

Summary

Independent Bank beats Bank of SC on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans, including construction, real estate, HELOCs, and mortgage; and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, Summerville, and Mount Pleasant banking house locations in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. Its commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise businesses with commercial credit needs. The company also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as automated teller machine cards and debit cards; and mutual fund shares, unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance. It operates through 87 full service and 2 limited service retail branches, 13 commercial banking centers, 8 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

