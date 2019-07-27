Critical Analysis: Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) & Innovus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNV)

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cassava Sciences has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cassava Sciences and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences N/A -34.52% -32.74% Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.02% -1,053.29% -82.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cassava Sciences and Innovus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.98%. Given Cassava Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cassava Sciences is more favorable than Innovus Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cassava Sciences and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$6.56 million N/A N/A Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.17 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -0.38

Cassava Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cassava Sciences beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cassava Sciences, Inc. in March 2019. Cassava Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

