Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€7.00” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Credit Suisse Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.62 ($10.02).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €6.49 ($7.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of €6.31. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 52 week high of €9.66 ($11.23).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

