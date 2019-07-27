Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealReal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

REAL stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. RealReal has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

