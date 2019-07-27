Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of Mobileiron stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mobileiron has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Biddiscombe sold 52,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $330,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,105 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,170.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Klein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,710.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,034 shares of company stock worth $1,002,646. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 163,536 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 301,014 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 62.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 183,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

