Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $185.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBRL. SunTrust Banks lowered Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.96.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 58.62%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $428,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,116,899 shares of company stock worth $191,482,548. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

