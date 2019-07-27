Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.81-2.93 for the period. Cousins Properties also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.81-2.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,991. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

