Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.81-2.93 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.81-2.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.43. 3,032,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,991. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

