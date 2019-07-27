Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,587. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $284.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $988,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

