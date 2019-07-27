COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

COSTAMARE INC/SH stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.72 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,812,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 163,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

