Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

TSE:CJR.B traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.32. 227,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,951. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$3.62 and a 1-year high of C$8.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

