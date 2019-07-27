Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 8th Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,814,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,781,272,000 after acquiring an additional 597,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,210,000 after acquiring an additional 874,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,417,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,263,000 after acquiring an additional 190,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,927,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Corning had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

