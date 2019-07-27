Cormark Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$20.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.64.

ERO opened at C$25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.99. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$7.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$95.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.0900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

