Cormark Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

TSE K opened at C$5.59 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

