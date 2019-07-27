CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) have been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating. CorePoint Lodging’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 81 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NYSE CPLG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 199,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.55. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $695.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.83.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 42,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 207,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 246,337 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

