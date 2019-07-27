Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.45-2.70 EPS.
A number of research analysts have commented on CLGX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.30.
CLGX traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 932,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,944. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33.
In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $322,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,590 shares of company stock worth $1,232,693 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Corelogic Company Profile
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
See Also: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.