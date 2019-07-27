Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.45-2.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLGX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.30.

Get Corelogic alerts:

CLGX traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 932,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,944. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Corelogic had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $322,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,590 shares of company stock worth $1,232,693 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.