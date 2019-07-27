Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $171-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.03 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.48-0.52 EPS.

NYSE:CLB remained flat at $$53.03 during trading hours on Friday. 725,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.80. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

