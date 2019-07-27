Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $117,156,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 77.8% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 981,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,632,000 after purchasing an additional 429,340 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $100,362,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,834,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $839,449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.91.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.98. 165,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,457. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $228.65 and a 1 year high of $343.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.16.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.92, for a total value of $114,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 11,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $3,785,876.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,661.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,536. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.