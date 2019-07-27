Contrasting Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Watts Water Technologies (NASDAQ:WTS)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helios Technologies and Watts Water Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies $508.05 million 2.93 $46.73 million $2.30 20.20 Watts Water Technologies $1.56 billion 2.03 $128.00 million $3.74 24.98

Watts Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies. Helios Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watts Water Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Helios Technologies has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watts Water Technologies has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Watts Water Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Watts Water Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Helios Technologies and Watts Water Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Watts Water Technologies 0 3 3 0 2.50

Helios Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.24%. Watts Water Technologies has a consensus target price of $94.07, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Watts Water Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Watts Water Technologies is more favorable than Helios Technologies.

Dividends

Helios Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Helios Technologies pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Watts Water Technologies pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Helios Technologies and Watts Water Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies 9.19% 12.57% 6.46% Watts Water Technologies 8.10% 14.93% 7.97%

Summary

Watts Water Technologies beats Helios Technologies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation equipment; and electronic controller products. The company sells its hydraulic products primarily through value-add distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturer customers; and electronic products to original equipment manufacturer customers. It provides its products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation. Helios Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. It also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products, such as boilers, water heaters, and heating solution; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, the company offers drainage and water re-use products comprising drainage products and engineered rain water harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications; and water quality products that include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial and residential applications. It sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors and dealers, as well as original equipment manufacturers, specialty product distributors, and do-it-yourself chains; and directly to wholesalers and private label accounts. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

