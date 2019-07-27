Continental’s (CTTAF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTTAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Continental stock opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. Continental has a one year low of $132.75 and a one year high of $265.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.71.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

