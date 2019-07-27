ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. 6,702,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

