Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 34.6% in July

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNFR. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Conifer in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conifer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:CNFR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989. Conifer has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John William Melstrom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian J. Roney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 331,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,205.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $146,990 in the last three months. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

