ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). ConforMIS reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 97.85% and a negative net margin of 42.90%.

NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 812,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,443. The firm has a market cap of $175.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86. ConforMIS has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 164,796 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $528,995.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 23,860 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $99,019.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,078.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,317,864 shares of company stock worth $4,348,455 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 478,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ConforMIS in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 316,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

