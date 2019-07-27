COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on CMPGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get COMPASS GRP PLC/S alerts:

Shares of CMPGY stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 129,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,736. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.