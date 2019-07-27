Comparing Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) & Dorchester Minerals (OTCMKTS:DMLP)

Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A -1.17% -1.14% Dorchester Minerals 74.48% 58.74% 57.06%

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Dorchester Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Well Oil & Gas $150,000.00 30.74 -$330,000.00 N/A N/A Dorchester Minerals $73.28 million 8.89 $51.94 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Deep Well Oil & Gas and Dorchester Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Deep Well Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend. Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. The company is involved in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil. It has a 90% working interest in 6 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. Its leases cover approximately 37,322 gross acres. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

