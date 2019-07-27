Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

Shares of ESXB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,466. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

