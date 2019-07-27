Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,304,600 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 6,935,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $100.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.13.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $235,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its position in Comerica by 64.3% during the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 247.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.