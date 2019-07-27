Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Catamount Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $202.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

