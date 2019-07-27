Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,863,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,883 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $78,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $105,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,817,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3,908.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 292,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

