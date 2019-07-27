Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Shares of COLM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.92. 967,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,920. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In related news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $275,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $1,129,690.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

