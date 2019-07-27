Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Colefax Group (LON:CFX) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 575 ($7.51).

CFX opened at GBX 510 ($6.66) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 525.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 million and a P/E ratio of 10.65. Colefax Group has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($7.97).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Colefax Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

