Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (NYSE:RFI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $13.86. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
