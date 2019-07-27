Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (NYSE:RFI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $13.86. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

