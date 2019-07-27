Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $85.93

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and traded as low as $93.48. Cogeco shares last traded at $94.10, with a volume of 2,811 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGO shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$86.29.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

