CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMS Energy's regulated electric power operations in Michigan generate a relatively stable and growing earnings stream. The company also boasts a solid capital expenditure program, under which it plans to spend $11.2 billion on infrastructure upgrades and replacements, and electric supply projects from 2019 through 2023. Under the electric utility operations, CMS Energy focuses on strengthening circuits and substations, replacing aging poles, and installing smart meters. In the past twelve months, shares of the company have outperformed its industry. However, CMS Energy incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation and closure of solid waste disposal facilities for coal ash. It estimates to incur cost of removal expenditures to comply with regulations relating to ash disposal worth $188 million from 2019 through 2023.”

CMS opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.17. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In other news, insider Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $99,850.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,097.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,452 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,766,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,664,000 after acquiring an additional 175,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,237,000 after acquiring an additional 253,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,411,000 after acquiring an additional 44,908 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,191,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,274,000 after acquiring an additional 491,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,798,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

