Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,262,300 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 4,104,900 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 353,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 113,046 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,346 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 86,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,479. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.05.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

