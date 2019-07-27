Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,200 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 580,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 80,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,269. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clarus has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $423.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $61.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.13 million. Analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. Macquarie set a $79.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,351,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 80,694 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

