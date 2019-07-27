Civitas Reaches Market Cap of $66,986.47 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Civitas has a market cap of $66,986.47 and $148.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006189 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000276 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 5,982,403 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

