Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.90 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.35-5.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.25.

CTXS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,329. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $93.12 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $123,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,221,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $410,454.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,148,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,076. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

