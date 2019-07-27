Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.9% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 29.7% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.16. 10,625,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,181,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

