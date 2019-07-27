Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,379,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 15,538,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.16. 10,625,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,181,152. The company has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 35.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

