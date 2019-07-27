Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 7.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $75,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 103.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 134,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,625,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.62. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

