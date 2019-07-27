Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Randolph Co Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 4.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

