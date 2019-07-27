Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Tupman sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $76,171.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.0% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 596.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.