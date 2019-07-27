Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.
CRUS stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, Director David J. Tupman sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $76,171.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.0% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 596.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
